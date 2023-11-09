Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
When Quantum Boy crossed the line at Damma House on Sunday it was clear the yawning gap between him and his rivals was unusually wide. Many of the beaten horses had had previous runs and, although their form was not obviously apparent, the extended margin of victory was rare – but not unique.
In days of old "a distance" would likely have been called to cover such instances, but all credit to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, which has advanced its measurements by using cameras on the line to record the time between one finisher and the next, enabling the regulator to identify that the Derek O’Connor-ridden youngster had crossed the line 40 lengths clear of the runner-up.
This Diamond Boy-sired half-brother to last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame looks destined for much better things. Only one other four-year-old this season has managed to win by further and that was the Ger Quinn-trained Teeshan, who won by 41 lengths at Loughanmore in an exceptional time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- 'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?
- Hunt races are struggling and that impacts point committees' bottom lines so it's time to deploy them differently
- Irish point-to-point: course specialist Denis Murphy strikes again with another double at Tinahely
- No sign of the Grade 1 winners this time but Open Lightweights still look poised to throw up tough competition
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- 'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?
- Hunt races are struggling and that impacts point committees' bottom lines so it's time to deploy them differently
- Irish point-to-point: course specialist Denis Murphy strikes again with another double at Tinahely
- No sign of the Grade 1 winners this time but Open Lightweights still look poised to throw up tough competition