FeatureIrish point-to-point
Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique

Eoghain WardReporter
Quantum Boy and Derek O'Connor draw a yawning 40 lengths clear to win the 4YO maiden at Damma house on Sunday (Healy Racing)
Quantum Boy: cruises home 40 lengths clear of the field at Damma house

When Quantum Boy crossed the line at Damma House on Sunday it was clear the yawning gap between him and his rivals was unusually wide. Many of the beaten horses had had previous runs and, although their form was not obviously apparent, the extended margin of victory was rare – but not unique.

In days of old "a distance" would likely have been called to cover such instances, but all credit to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, which has advanced its measurements by using cameras on the line to record the time between one finisher and the next, enabling the regulator to identify that the Derek O’Connor-ridden youngster had crossed the line 40 lengths clear of the runner-up.

This Diamond Boy-sired half-brother to last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame looks destined for much better things. Only one other four-year-old this season has managed to win by further and that was the Ger Quinn-trained Teeshan, who won by 41 lengths at Loughanmore in an exceptional time.

Published on 9 November 2023inIrish point-to-point

Last updated 18:00, 9 November 2023

