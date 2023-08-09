Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard From Lambourn
premium

'Once you experience it, it's hard to leave' - Robert Stephens takes out year's lease at Uplands

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

 

Robert Stephens: former jump jockey started training in 2013
Robert Stephens: "Everyone has been very friendly" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Will Riggall, who manages the gallops in Lambourn for the Jockey Club, is always keen to attract new trainers to the area and will be delighted to hear the latest news from Robert Stephens.

Stephens moved his string from Wales to West Berkshire for the summer and is now set to stick around as he has taken out a year's lease to operate from Uplands, the yard made famous by the legendary Fred Winter.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 12:05, 10 August 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn