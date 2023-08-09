'Once you experience it, it's hard to leave' - Robert Stephens takes out year's lease at Uplands

Robert Stephens: "Everyone has been very friendly" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Will Riggall, who manages the gallops in Lambourn for the Jockey Club, is always keen to attract new trainers to the area and will be delighted to hear the latest news from Robert Stephens .

Stephens moved his string from Wales to West Berkshire for the summer and is now set to stick around as he has taken out a year's lease to operate from Uplands, the yard made famous by the legendary Fred Winter.