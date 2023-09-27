Racing Post logo
OpinionPostcard from Lambourn
premium

Oliver Signy keen to tap into 'younger outlook' as he looks to maintain rapid progress

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Oliver Signy: trainer of Etat Major Aulmes who completed his hat-trick at Stratford
Oliver Signy: trainer started out four years agoCredit: Tattersalls Cheltenham

Oliver Signy enjoyed something of a breakout campaign last season and has started this one as if he means business again.

Signy began training in Lambourn in 2019 and had to deal with Covid the following spring, which held up his bid to make a name for himself. But last season was a good one, with 14 winners coming at a decent 19 per cent strike-rate and French Paradoxe emerging as a horse capable of putting him in the headlines, and he added three winners from four runners in May before winding down for the summer.

French Paradoxe's aim is the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December and he was among the string Signy showed off at his owners' day on Sunday. Based at The Croft Stables, he has a team of 30 and youth could be a central theme of the next few months.

Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 September 2023
icon
