No sign of the Grade 1 winners this time but Open Lightweights still look poised to throw up tough competition
Handlers who had targeted this Sunday’s Open at Tinahely in the hope of coming across a slightly easier race could certainly be forgiven for letting out a sigh of frustration when the entries were published this week.
The race is the first of three Open Lightweights restricted to non-Graded winners which feature as part of the autumn programme this year and are an attempt to provide a greater set of opportunities for horses to avoid the better calibre of former track horses that dominated 12 months ago. It is an initiative that has clearly been well received, with Sunday's race attracting no fewer than 17 potential runners, likely to be one of the larger entries for an Open by the season’s end.
However, those handlers' hopes of avoiding some of the most talented new additions to the Open division look misplaced, with horses of the calibre of Ramillies, Fakir D’Dlene and Freewheelin Dylan all featuring among the entries. Those three are among the most notable additions to the Open division this year.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Everything is in place for the season - now let's hope we don't hear about insurance issues for a long time again
- Wave of young riders make their names this season and big operators not afraid to give them chances
- O'Neill and Bowe in the clear but plenty of titles still to be decided on final weekend of action
- Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser
- INHSC bonus scheme is lucrative but it doesn't seem to be having the desired effect
- Everything is in place for the season - now let's hope we don't hear about insurance issues for a long time again
- Wave of young riders make their names this season and big operators not afraid to give them chances
- O'Neill and Bowe in the clear but plenty of titles still to be decided on final weekend of action
- Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser
- INHSC bonus scheme is lucrative but it doesn't seem to be having the desired effect