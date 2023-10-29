My 2,000 Guineas fancy’s form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
A fascinating weekend of racing had ante-post implications on both the Flat and over jumps, with the final British or Irish Group 1 contest of 2023 meaning virtually all information to be gleaned from the year with regard to next year's Classics is now in the bank.
The Futurity Trophy was won by Ancient Wisdom, who is 14-1 for 2,000 Guineas glory following a dour staying performance at Doncaster, but he would make more appeal for the Derby, for which he can be backed at a top price of 10-1 with William Hill.
He was helped by the fact that his main market rival Diego Velazquez blew out completely. The Ballydoyle hope was lengthened to 20-1 for the Derby as a result, but he had legitimate excuses and nothing should be read into his performance. He will still be in the mix next year.
