More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
On a day that favoured prominent runners, King Of Steel showed grit to match his ability as he overhauled Via Sistina close home for what had looked for some way an unlikely victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, as the giant three-year-old ran a small career best in recording a Racing Post Rating of 125+.
This was King Of Steel's first success at the top level, but given his size and scope it surely would not be his last were he to race on next year, with each of his runs in 2023 hinting in one way or another at the potential of better to come.
Having looked like winning the Derby on his reappearance before being run down by Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel then beat Continuous, who has improved since, with a bit to spare in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot just three weeks later, before finding a strongly run King George a bit too much of a test the following month.
