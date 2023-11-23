Man of many talents Charlie Poste adds another string to his bow as chairman of owners' and riders' association

Charlie Poste’s list of current roles would fill a lifetime of work for many people.

A breaker and pre-trainer, purchaser of stores and pinhooker of point-to-pointers, assistant trainer to his wife Fran, who runs a yard in Warwickshire, jockey coach to eight riders, assessor of Category A applicants for the British Racing School, plus a media pundit – including with the Racing Post.

Poste has now added to that long list the role of chairman of the Point-to-Point Owners’ and Riders’ Association (PPORA), which also gives him a seat on the influential Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) board.