'It's time to take those opportunities' - Newcastle clerk quitting her role to pursue growing bloodstock interests

Many a disgraced cabinet minister has resigned to "spend more time with my family" but this is the first instance Grapevine has heard of someone quitting to spend more time with their horses.

Nor is this a euphemistic fig leaf attempting to cover up an embarrassing departure, as being able to devote more of her life to her own bloodstock is the genuine reason why Eloise Quayle is standing down as clerk of the course at Newcastle next month.