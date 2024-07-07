- More
'It's massive for me' - Dylan Johnston excited as he becomes number-one rider to Dai Walters
From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport's heartlands
Dylan Johnston's burgeoning career in the saddle has gone to another level as the claimer has been snapped up to ride as number one to powerful jumps owner Dai Walters.
Johnston enjoyed a personal-best 20 winners in Britain last season, and rode his biggest winner so far this term when landing the Swinton Handicap Hurdle on the Olly Murphy-trained Pickanumber.
Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
