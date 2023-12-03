It’s a confused, muddled Gold Cup picture - so don’t rule out this strong stayer at 33-1
It was a curious day's racing at Fairyhouse on Sunday, typified by an Irish National winner taking the Drinmore, which rather demonstrates that strong stayers held sway.
I don’t think that’s necessarily Impaire Et Passe’s bag, so I’m not giving up on last season’s Ballymore winner, who is now out to 7-1 for the Champion Hurdle after being beaten by Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace.
Teahupoo is a proven solid operator and 2m may yet prove Impaire Et Passe's best trip. Many thought he should have been Supreme-bound last season after hosing up in the 2m Moscow Flyer and it will be interesting to see if he is given a chance over that trip next time.
