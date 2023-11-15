'It felt like he was your friend' - Nicky Henderson bowls over the crowd at packed syndicate visit

Syndicates, in whatever form, are seen by many as the future of ownership in Britain and I got a glimpse of their magic recently when Nicky Henderson welcomed 500 members of the Owners Group to Seven Barrows.

Formed in 2014 and run by the same team behind the equally successful Elite Racing Club, the Owners Group enjoyed victory at the highest level when the Henderson-trained Pentland Hills landed the 2019 Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and followed up in Aintree's Grade 1 juvenile hurdle that spring.

Along with Blue Stello, Fable, Ile De Jersey, Issuing Authority, The Carpenter and Will Carver, the eight-year-old is one of seven horses Henderson has for the syndicate, so no wonder the visit to his historic yard was oversubscribed.