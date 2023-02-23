Is it time to make this tweak to race schedules for the benefit of all participants?
There's no doubting the prominence of four-year-old maiden races in recent years. The expectation leading into them is considerable and reputations are on the line long before a horse takes its first step on the racecourse.
Given the importance and prominence of these races, it is worth considering moving them to the second or even the third race on each card.
Traditionally, they have always been the first race on a card to give runners the best ground conditions. That was necessary for an era when divisions were plentiful. A three-way divide to the opener with large fields could see more than 40 horses taking to the track before that second race could take place.
