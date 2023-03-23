Racing Post logo
FeatureIrish point-to-point
premium

Irish pointers to the fore once again at triumphant Cheltenham Festival

icon
Eoghain WardReporter
Ex-pointer Stay Away Fay winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
Ex-pointer Stay Away Fay winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' HurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker

In the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, former Irish pointers managed four wins before enjoying a remarkable three years in which 11, 13 and 11 winners respectively were secured by graduates of the pointing fields here.

Against the backdrop of those three years, the 2023 total of seven winners is below the recent lofty heights, although pointers were front and centre during a magical first day on Tuesday.

Constitution Hill confirmed himself as a potential all-time hurdling great, with his loss in the four-year-old maiden debut at Tipperary point-to-point his only defeat to date. He was ridden by Ben Harvey then and he himself enjoyed a first festival success on Seddon in the Plate after joining the professional ranks in December.

Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 March 2023
