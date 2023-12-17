International flavour not missed after Gavin Sheehan and Bryony Frost serve up a Cheltenham epic
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Next Monday is a day for giving presents, but this is a good one for reflecting on what has been taken away. Not by Santa but by the (ever so slightly) less jolly members of the BHA's Jump Pattern Committee.
The Saturday just passed was hit more than any so far this season by its significant changes to the programme, aimed at strengthening the quality of action by ensuring Pattern fixtures are spaced out through the campaign to increase competition.
That is a laudable aim, but how did it affect the interest, entertainment value, excitement and punter appeal of the penultimate betting weekend before Christmas?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years