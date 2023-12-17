International flavour not missed after Gavin Sheehan and Bryony Frost serve up a Cheltenham epic

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Next Monday is a day for giving presents, but this is a good one for reflecting on what has been taken away. Not by Santa but by the (ever so slightly) less jolly members of the BHA's Jump Pattern Committee.

The Saturday just passed was hit more than any so far this season by its significant changes to the programme, aimed at strengthening the quality of action by ensuring Pattern fixtures are spaced out through the campaign to increase competition.

That is a laudable aim, but how did it affect the interest, entertainment value, excitement and punter appeal of the penultimate betting weekend before Christmas?