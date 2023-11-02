Innovation, change and above all excitement - British point-to-pointing is back this weekend
Between Storms Babet and Ciaran, it has been no easy task preparing tracks for the opening weeks of Britain’s point-to-point season.
The first of 132 scheduled meetings is expected to unfurl on Sunday at Dunsmore in Devon, but the following week’s fixture at Knightwick in Worcestershire has been postponed. Whisper it quietly out of earshot of clerks of the course, but at least the prevailing sogginess should ensure decent racing when it happens – better that than dry weather and firm ground.
The Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) would welcome a nudge up in horse numbers this season, and there is no doubting that across Britain there is a love of the game which is infectious. Warwickshire’s Tom Ellis, who landed his fifth trainers’ championship last season, said with unashamed excitement at his owners’ day on Sunday: “I literally cannot wait for the new season to begin.” With a yard of about 60 horses including some potentially talented hunter chasers, who could blame him?
