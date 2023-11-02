Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Innovation, change and above all excitement - British point-to-pointing is back this weekend

Carl Evans
Tim Vaughan with son Ed in 2019
Tim Vaughan with son Ed in 2019: six entries for the opening fixture at Dunsmore on SundayCredit: Carl Evans

Between Storms Babet and Ciaran, it has been no easy task preparing tracks for the opening weeks of Britain’s point-to-point season.

The first of 132 scheduled meetings is expected to unfurl on Sunday at Dunsmore in Devon, but the following week’s fixture at Knightwick in Worcestershire has been postponed. Whisper it quietly out of earshot of clerks of the course, but at least the prevailing sogginess should ensure decent racing when it happens – better that than dry weather and firm ground.

The Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) would welcome a nudge up in horse numbers this season, and there is no doubting that across Britain there is a love of the game which is infectious. Warwickshire’s Tom Ellis, who landed his fifth trainers’ championship last season, said with unashamed excitement at his owners’ day on Sunday: “I literally cannot wait for the new season to begin.” With a yard of about 60 horses including some potentially talented hunter chasers, who could blame him?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 November 2023inGB point-to-point

Last updated 18:00, 2 November 2023

icon
more inGB point-to-point
more inGB point-to-point