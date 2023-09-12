'I'm not as much fun as Henry!' - Ponsonby syndicates to continue as Newbury prepares to celebrate charismatic late pioneer

Gone, but not forgotten, although Henry Ponsonby – the larger than life syndicate pioneer who died at the age of 74 in September last year – was never going to be.

"This might be one for you, James . . . ", former journalist Colin Mackenzie, after whom Ponsonby named The Betchworth Kid, mentioned to me at Ascot on Friday. Later that day, former jockey and ex-BHA official Chris Rutter, whose wife Liz worked for the charismatic late owner, wondered if Harry Dunlop had been in touch.

Dunlop, who gave up training last year, had been as he now helps manage some of the syndicates put together by Ponsonby, a dear friend to Lambourn and the wider racing community.