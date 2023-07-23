Racing Post logo
OpinionAnte-Post Angles
premium

If we knew Savethelastdance was going to the St Leger I'd be all over the 11-2

Tom ParkWeekender editor

After the euphoria of 'Super Saturday' a couple of weeks ago, this past weekend gave us a chance to catch a breath before what promises to be a scintillating King George – but there were still some top-class performances to analyse.

Let's kick off with Savethelastdance, who dug deep to narrowly deny Bluestocking in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks under an inspired Ryan Moore ride.

Like in the Oaks at Epsom, the daughter of Galileo got caught for speed a couple of furlongs from the finish, but Moore didn't panic and allowed his mount to find her rhythm and she ultimately won going away.

Published on 23 July 2023
