I'd rather back King Of Steel at 6-1 for the King George than Auguste Rodin at the moment

The joy of the Flat season is there seems to be top-class action week on week and, although there might not be the ante-post euphoria that surrounds the Cheltenham Festival during the winter, there is nearly always something going on in the ante-post markets.

This last week was no different. Derby winner Auguste Rodin returned and followed up his Epsom victory with another classy performance when landing the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Consequently, he was cut to 5-2 for the King George at Ascot and maintained his place as a general 7-1 joint favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and it is easy to see why.