'I think it will definitely benefit me' - rising star Billy Loughnane plans winter trip to Australia

There are few more sought-after jockeys than Billy Loughnane and the rider is already plotting a second international stint later in the year.

Loughnane spent six weeks riding in the United States to protect his claim two years ago and this time has his sights set on Australia, with loose plans already in place for a visit during the British winter.