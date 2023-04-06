'I felt a bit of pressure' - Johnjoe Murphy-Knight looks to transfer rules form to Lockinge on Easter Monday

, who caught the eye with two recent hunter chase victories on the Michael Scudamore-trained , makes his point-to-point debut this Easter weekend.

Murphy-Knight, 17, hails from Leicestershire, but joined Scudamore’s Herefordshire yard 18 months ago and has ridden in two Flat races, an amateur riders’ hurdle and the pair of hunter chases. He heads to Lockinge on Monday where he rides for owner-trainer Maddie Plumb.

Raised by his grandparents, his interest in horses was ignited at the age of 11 after his grandmother bought him a riding lesson. “I was hooked straight away,” he said. “After that I went to occasional race meetings with my grandparents – Leicester was obviously our local track – and then started riding out in the holidays for Michael Appleby before joining him on leaving school.”