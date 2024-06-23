- More
'I didn't want to go home' - Fern O'Brien finally leaves Willie Mullins after extending two-month summer stint
Fern O'Brien has returned home to ride as a conditional jockey for her father Fergal O'Brien after an extended spell with Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins.
The 18-year-old former amateur was supposed to spend only a couple of months at Closutton last summer, but ended up staying for the entire season.
"After the two months there, I didn't want to go home and I spoke to Dad about it and he felt it was best to stay as I'd be protecting my claim for when I eventually turned conditional," O'Brien tells the Grapevine.
- Simon Earle kicks off fresh start at Barbury Castle with winner - and 'excited for future' after active sales period
- George Baker agrees move to state-of-the art yard in Epsom that 'will be the envy of many'
- Kim Bailey and David Bass agree summer break as jockey goes freelance
- Middleham Park name two-year-old The Strikin Viking after Man City ace Erling Haaland
- 'A good trainer can train any horse' - Middleham Park Racing send Flat horse to Lucinda Russell
