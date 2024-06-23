'I didn't want to go home' - Fern O'Brien finally leaves Willie Mullins after extending two-month summer stint

Fern O'Brien has returned home to ride as a conditional jockey for her father Fergal O'Brien after an extended spell with Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins.

The 18-year-old former amateur was supposed to spend only a couple of months at Closutton last summer, but ended up staying for the entire season.

"After the two months there, I didn't want to go home and I spoke to Dad about it and he felt it was best to stay as I'd be protecting my claim for when I eventually turned conditional," O'Brien tells the Grapevine.