Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Irish point-to-point
premium

Hunt races are struggling and that impacts point committees' bottom lines so it's time to deploy them differently

Jockeys get their girths checked at the start on Sunday at Umma House, where the adjacent hunt winners' race attracted just two runners (Healy Racing)
Jockeys get their girths checked at the start on Sunday at Umma House, where the adjacent hunt winners' race attracted just two runners

They say you only need two horses to make a race. That may be so, but it is never the desired outcome.

Unfortunately, that was exactly what transpired at Umma House on Sunday, when the adjacent hunt winners’ race, the concluding event on the card, was a match between Knockiel Synge and Fiadh’s Ruby. A field of just two was hardly unexpected after the race had attracted a paltry three initial entries, and it is perhaps an example of some of the challenges facing the sport.

Adjacent and confined hunt races have long symbolised the close connection that exists between the hunting community that supplies the volunteer manpower to run the point-to-point fixtures and the racing industry itself, to which point-to-pointing is so central. This particular hunt race at the South Westmeath Hunt’s fixture has a tradition that stretches back decades, principally as a race confined to subscribers of the South Westmeath’s own hunt, before, like many hunts, it was forced to open the race up to adjacent hunts in order to keep it alive due to dwindling numbers.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

icon
Eoghain WardReporter
Published on 26 October 2023Last updated 18:21, 26 October 2023
icon
more inIrish point-to-point
more inIrish point-to-point