History shows embracing Burrows' Classic contenders might be a shrewd move

In a horses-to-follow piece this month I wrote that Tarjeeh would not look out of place among the Qipco 2,000 Guineas entries, so it will be interesting to see how stablemate Embrace gets on in Saturday's Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury.

The pair's trainer Owen Burrows probably knows a Classic horse better than me, having spent more than ten years with Sir Michael Stoute, and he has put Tarjeeh in the Dante, so maybe the faith I have in the Churchill colt is not misplaced.

What Burrows did do this spring was engage the lightly raced Embrace in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and this weekend's race was always going to be her starting point.