Henderson still revelling in Constitution Hill's exploits - and Haggas regret shows that's a positive thing
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Nicky Henderson (right) with Constitution Hill's owner Michael BuckleyCredit: Patrick McCann
"What's the score?" Nicky Henderson asked after entering the Queen's pub in East Garston on Saturday night as Ireland faced England in the Six Nations.
"Ireland are winning, Nicky – they're winning everything at the moment," I replied.
"They didn't win the Champion Hurdle," Henderson shot back, not about to let the rugby take the gloss off a result he was still revelling in.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 22 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement