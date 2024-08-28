Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard From Newmarket
premium

'He ticks all the boxes' - my all-time number one in the preview quote hit parade

author image
Newmarket correspondent

As the Flat race preview season enters the final couple of furlongs many Newmarket trainers, racing managers and jockeys can look forward to a winter largely untroubled by the calls for pre-race quotes, particularly at weekends.

With the passing of the season it is not surprising these inquiries have seen some respondents slip in to cliche mode, just to get something over to reporters or put on their own websites in order to concentrate on more pressing matters.

There must be more than 20 extremely well-worn phrases that can be recycled many times over the year and I’ve put together a top 15, with some hidden meanings in brackets, but it was hard to narrow it down even to that number.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPostcard from Newmarket

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket