FeatureIrish point-to-point
premium

Gordon Elliott's sparkling form in points underpinned by change of strategy

icon
Eoghain WardPoint-to-point expert
Gordon Elliott: 4-4 on the Down Royal card
Gordon Elliott: significant impact with four-year-old maiden point winners Credit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott's domination under rules continued last Sunday with a Grade 1 double at Fairyhouse from Teahupoo and former pointer Farren Glory.

The Meath man's near six-week run of excellent form borders on being unprecedented, even by his lofty standards, and it has not been confined to track racing, with his team having a similar impact between the flags.

Eight winners from 14 runners this season represents an exceptional 57 per cent strike-rate but that tells only part of the story, as he has trained four winners of four-year-old maidens in the past four weeks. Those four-year-old winners all carried the silks of the Crocodile Pockets Syndicate, who have Ginto as just one graduate of their academy.

Published on 7 December 2023inIrish point-to-point

Last updated 18:00, 7 December 2023

