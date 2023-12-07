Gordon Elliott's sparkling form in points underpinned by change of strategy
Gordon Elliott's domination under rules continued last Sunday with a Grade 1 double at Fairyhouse from Teahupoo and former pointer Farren Glory.
The Meath man's near six-week run of excellent form borders on being unprecedented, even by his lofty standards, and it has not been confined to track racing, with his team having a similar impact between the flags.
Eight winners from 14 runners this season represents an exceptional 57 per cent strike-rate but that tells only part of the story, as he has trained four winners of four-year-old maidens in the past four weeks. Those four-year-old winners all carried the silks of the Crocodile Pockets Syndicate, who have Ginto as just one graduate of their academy.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Always looking for the next big thing - the Gold Cup dream now moves on to Gerri Colombe
- Commercial market has taken over but last weekend proved the traditional grassroot connections are still there
- Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
- Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- Always looking for the next big thing - the Gold Cup dream now moves on to Gerri Colombe
- Commercial market has taken over but last weekend proved the traditional grassroot connections are still there
- Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
- Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe