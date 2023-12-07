Gina Andrews a star attraction in Cornwall as she returns ahead of schedule

Record champion Gina Andrews makes her return to the sport on Sunday ahead of schedule.

The ten-time senior women’s title-holder was not expected to ride until Christmas week, when husband Tom Ellis starts engaging full throttle with the couple’s Warwickshire-based string, but an unexpected call sees her heading to Wadebridge in Cornwall on Sunday. Ellis, who has won five trainers’ championships, is going along as driver.

Andrews has opted to take a single ride in the ladies’ open race on the John Heard-trained Singapore Saga, a talented and consistent mare with five wins and three placings in eight point-to-points plus a solid record in hunter chases. She will be Andrews’ first ride for Okehampton-based Heard, who last season won the national trainers’ championship in a new category for stables with five or fewer horses.