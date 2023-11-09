From helping Victoria Pendleton and Roger Varian to training 400 winners, Alan Hill reaches latest landmark in amazing journey
After Oxfordshire trainer Alan Hill reached 400 point-to-point winners with Learntalot’s success at Dunsmore on Sunday, he received a text from a man who played a key role.
James Tudor, a former men’s champion and cousin of jump jockey Jack, rode Hill’s first runner – Noble Deed, who fell at Cottenham in January 2006 – and winner To The Top, who won at Tweseldown a few weeks later.
Hill has been to the top and carried out many noble deeds for the sport since then, while retaining a modest view of his achievements. When Tudor followed up his congratulations with ‘what’s your aim now?’, Hill replied, ‘To reach 401’.
- Innovation, change and above all excitement - British point-to-pointing is back this weekend
- 'It's been such good fun' - another season comes to an end with the novice women's title going down to the wire
- Nicholls could become winning breeder with Stratford bumper runner Old Gold
- A dead oak tree fell on her - but Barb Wire is recovered and ready make her debut at nine
- 'Every winner feels special' - Callum Pritchard living the dream as he closes in on novice riders' championship