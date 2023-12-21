Festival stars Premier Magic and Famous Clermont set to make their return over Christmas

Two of the best hunter chasers on either side of the Irish Sea are set to make their reappearance in British point-to-points next week.

Premier Magic, who won this year’s St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase at Cheltenham, heads to Chaddesley Corbett on Thursday, while Famous Clermont, who landed Aintree’s Randox Foxhunters’ Chase at the Grand National meeting, is booked for Larkhill on New Year’s Eve.

Both horses have BHA ratings of 142, the same as the Paul Nicholls-trained Secret Investor, although it is likely a classy chaser with a higher mark will join the hunter chase scene and be aimed at Cheltenham.