Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGB point-to-point
premium

Festival stars Premier Magic and Famous Clermont set to make their return over Christmas

author image
Carl EvansPoint-to-point expert
Premier Magic: a shock winner of the Hunters' Chase
Bradley Gibbs after winning the St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase on Premier MagicCredit: John Grossick

Two of the best hunter chasers on either side of the Irish Sea are set to make their reappearance in British point-to-points next week.

Premier Magic, who won this year’s St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase at Cheltenham, heads to Chaddesley Corbett on Thursday, while Famous Clermont, who landed Aintree’s Randox Foxhunters’ Chase at the Grand National meeting, is booked for Larkhill on New Year’s Eve.

Both horses have BHA ratings of 142, the same as the Paul Nicholls-trained Secret Investor, although it is likely a classy chaser with a higher mark will join the hunter chase scene and be aimed at Cheltenham.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 December 2023inGB point-to-point

Last updated 18:00, 21 December 2023

icon
more inGB point-to-point
more inGB point-to-point