Festival stars Premier Magic and Famous Clermont set to make their return over Christmas
Two of the best hunter chasers on either side of the Irish Sea are set to make their reappearance in British point-to-points next week.
Premier Magic, who won this year’s St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase at Cheltenham, heads to Chaddesley Corbett on Thursday, while Famous Clermont, who landed Aintree’s Randox Foxhunters’ Chase at the Grand National meeting, is booked for Larkhill on New Year’s Eve.
Both horses have BHA ratings of 142, the same as the Paul Nicholls-trained Secret Investor, although it is likely a classy chaser with a higher mark will join the hunter chase scene and be aimed at Cheltenham.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'All three deserve a place' - British pointing breaks new ground with race 1-2-3 entered for Cheltenham sale
- Gina Andrews a star attraction in Cornwall as she returns ahead of schedule
- New trainer Hannah Roach out to add to impressive tally at Chaddesley Corbett
- Man of many talents Charlie Poste adds another string to his bow as chairman of owners' and riders' association
- Amateur ace Gina Andrews to break new ground on Latenightpass in cross-country at Cheltenham
- 'All three deserve a place' - British pointing breaks new ground with race 1-2-3 entered for Cheltenham sale
- Gina Andrews a star attraction in Cornwall as she returns ahead of schedule
- New trainer Hannah Roach out to add to impressive tally at Chaddesley Corbett
- Man of many talents Charlie Poste adds another string to his bow as chairman of owners' and riders' association
- Amateur ace Gina Andrews to break new ground on Latenightpass in cross-country at Cheltenham