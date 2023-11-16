Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
Racegoers at Dromahane last Sunday were given a glimpse into what could lie ahead in the hunter chase division when Ferns Lock made a winning return to action in the 13-runner non-graded open lightweight.
The eight-hour round trip from his Fermanagh base proved to be worthwhile for David Christie as he took the wraps off one of his star hunter chasers for the first time this season, and the son of Telescope did not disappoint, dismissing a field which included hunter chase winner Dinny Lacy, impressive Moira scorer Wowsham and the capable track recruits The Bosses Oscar and Screaming Colours.
Owned by popular Belfast man Ray Nicholas, the bay was one of last season’s leading performers on the domestic front, courtesy of a 20-length defeat of Billaway at Thurles before he took the measure of the subsequent Aintree Foxhunters third Lough Derg Spirit in the Tetratema Cup at Gowran.
