Everything is in place for the season - now let's hope we don't hear about insurance issues for a long time again

“An impressive winner to the opener,” were the words that boomed from the PA around the fields of Castletown-Geoghegan on Sunday as the new point-to-point season began.

After a summer’s grass, supporters had scarcely acclimatised to being back in the thick of the action when Brave Fortune blitzed past the winning post to win the first four-year-old maiden of the season by an emphatic 15 lengths. The €115,000 store purchase certainly looks to be an exciting addition for owners Linda Mulcahy and Mary Wolridge, who enjoyed Grade 1 success last season with Flame Bearer, and his impressive victory ensured there was no chance of a low-key start.

Pat Doyle: saddled Brave Fortune to win the opening four-year-old maiden of the season Credit: Patrick McCann

Point-to-point's participants will be hoping the new season avoids the pitfalls that have become all too common in recent years, with insurance proving to be the most recent and troubling difficulty. In order to bolster the fund reserves of the National Hunt Steeplechase, Point-to-Point and Field Sports Insurance Programme (NHSPFS), the scheme selected in a bid overcome those insurance difficulties, the sport will be contributing financially to it.