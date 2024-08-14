- More
End of an era as riding legend John Lowe hangs up his saddle at 73
It was the end of an era in Newmarket last weekend when veteran riding legend John Lowe finally hung up his riding boots following nearly 60 years in the saddle.
The 73-year-old was believed to be the oldest person still riding work in the town before he called time on his glittering career last Saturday after riding out his usual two lots for Roger Varian.
The former ‘Cock of the North’ may well have made his name up north in his riding days but he is to head south for his retirement as he is shortly to emigrate to Australia with his wife Gale.
Postcard from Newmarket
