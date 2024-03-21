Dorset stalwart Rupert Nuttall reflects on his 1997 Whitbread success after being applauded for keeping show on the road

At a recent meeting in Dorset, the organising committee’s chairman, Rupert Nuttall, received sustained applause at a trophy presentation. His tiny mare Comonilean (for correct pronunciation refer to the hit by Dexys Midnight Runners), who he bred and trains, won the maiden race at Charlton Horethorne, deserved reward for a man who rallied his volunteers to stage racing despite this wettest of winters.

This was my chance to grab Nuttall and ask for reflections on his remarkable feat when, on April 26, 1997, as a Somerset farmer and amateur rider, he drove Harwell Lad to victory in Sandown’s Whitbread Gold Cup, now sponsored by bet365. The placed horses were an indication of the company Nuttall was keeping, for he was followed home by Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Dunwoody and Paul Carberry. Robert Alner trained the first and second, Flyer’s Nap.

Comeonilean en route to victory at Charlton Horethorne

Without diminishing the achievement of recent winners – which include Hewick – the Whitbread was a more significant race in the past, partly because Aintree and Punchestown were not the festivals they have become. It was a regular target for Gold Cup winners and placed horses: Arkle (under 12st 7lb), Pas Seul, Mill House, The Dikler and Desert Orchid won both races, while in 1990 Mr Frisk landed it two weeks after winning the Grand National.

The Sandown race was a favourite of racing’s favourite owner, the late Queen Mother, who won it in 1984 with Special Cargo, which added to its kudos.

When asked to reflect on that memorable day, Nuttall brushed aside his 15 minutes of fame, saying: “That’s the last century, we move on,” but he was facing a wily foe who gently teased out answers.

He says: “Robert Alner was a great man and he and [wife] Sally were great people. It was a privilege to ride against professionals and, while the race was only a Grade 3, it was the Whitbread. I’ve got a picture at home of Charlie Swan, Richard Dunwoody, AP McCoy and me looking over the first fence. I’m lucky to have it.”

For a clue as to why Alner put the tall, wiry amateur up on Harwell Lad, view the YouTube video of the race, and note Nuttall’s galvanising effort on the run-in with the whip firmly kept from view. “The horse was quirky, and Robert thought I was a horseman,” he says. “We had our good days and bad days.”

Enigmatic Harwell Lad provided Nuttall with six chase wins and the jockey also won some 70 point-to-points before becoming a celebrated father-in-law. Of his daughters, Emma was married to Joe Tizzard, Harriet wed Will Biddick, while Lucy’s husband is former amateur rider Robbie Henderson. Nuttall says: “At Lucy’s wedding I stood up and admitted each of my daughters married a man who rode more winners than me.”

Harriet’s rise to international showjumper and producer of such horses helped point the development of the family farm in that direction, and last year Biddick moved in with his string of pointers and young thoroughbreds. Nuttall has become a regular visitor to point-to-points once again, following his son-in-law to fixtures far and wide.

Weekend preview

Sunday’s meeting at Overton in Lanarkshire offers British record prize-money of £7,500, plus a £250 bonus for the leading owner.

With 91 entries, 22 more than last year, the efforts of course owner Wassels Young and his team to increase sponsorship support to ensure a minimum of £1,000 per race have been rewarded. The area has avoided much of the rain which has forced the abandonment of 22 fixtures this season, and Young said in midweek: “The ground is good to soft and hopefully there is no heavy rain to come.”

Yorkshire’s Will Milburn sends Charm Park winner Buster Valentine north for the mixed open race, saying the prize-money “was a draw factor”. Six-year-old Incisive, who will carry the Ballyburn colours of Ronnie Bartlett, is an interesting newcomer holding two entries, while Nick Lost can take the opener and put Natasha Cookson clear in the novice women riders’ championship.

Grace A Vous Enki has recorded four straight wins at Larkhill

Grace A Vous Enki’s tendency to jump left has not stopped him recording four straight wins at Larkhill this season for trainer Nickie Sheppard and owner Joan Hitchings, and a fifth success awaits in the mixed open. Hitchings’ husband Clive owns Ihandaya, who has Paper Mill to beat in the conditions race.

Larkhill’s maiden race includes entries for unraced Myfanwy, a daughter of the remarkable Lady Myfanwy, who won 30 and was placed in 25 of her 62 point-to-points, and Old Cowboy, who last year cost €92,000 at Goffs’s store sale. Cue Jump, who is out of a full-sister to Cue Card, is entered in The Jockey Club’s maiden mares’ race.

Fiona Needham’s very promising five-year-old Red Delta will not take up his entry at Garthorpe, where Gina Andrews makes her debut as a trainer in her married name of Ellis – husband Tom is about to gain a full licence. Andrews can win the ladies’ race on Loughan.

After treatment for ulcers, Harbour Queen can win Kilworthy’s intermediate race for trainer Stuart Payne, while Fran Poste’s Trevada looks good for the opener at Cotley.

Saturday

Garthorpe, Leics, LE14 2RT – first race 12.30. 6 races, 56 entries

Larkhill, Wiltshire, SP4 8AT – 12.30. 6 races, 86 entries

Overton, South Lanarks, ML8 5QF – 1.00. 7 races, 91 entries

Parham, West Sussex – postponed, date tbc

Siddington, Wiltshire - abandoned

Ystradowen, Glamorgan - abandoned

Sunday

Cotley, Somerset, TA20 3EP – 1.00. 6 races, 83 entries

Kilworthy, Devon, PL19 0JX – 1.00. 7 races, 100 entries

Askham Bryan, Yorkshire - abandoned

More information at pointtopoint.co.uk & gopointing.com

