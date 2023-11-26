Opinion
premium
Don't give up Flooring Porter for the Cheltenham Festival - but it was another novice who really caught my eye
Nick Watts analyses the key market moves arising from the weekend's action
Having not felt Bravemansgame’s defeat in the Charlie Hall Chase was detrimental to his chances in the King George, Saturday’s reverse in the Betfair Chase was more concerning.
The winner, Royale Pagaille, is a course specialist at Haydock, but I was surprised and disappointed Bravemansgame could not get the better of him up the straight.
He will now head to Kempton without a win since last year’s King George and with his last three runs all having failed to match the form of his Cheltenham Gold Cup second.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inAnte-Post Angles
- The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Time to take a Derby position with this 'very impressive' Group 1 winner at 25-1
more inAnte-Post Angles
- The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Time to take a Derby position with this 'very impressive' Group 1 winner at 25-1