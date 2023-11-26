Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Don't give up Flooring Porter for the Cheltenham Festival - but it was another novice who really caught my eye

Nick Watts analyses the key market moves arising from the weekend's action

Having not felt Bravemansgame’s defeat in the Charlie Hall Chase was detrimental to his chances in the King George, Saturday’s reverse in the Betfair Chase was more concerning.

The winner, Royale Pagaille, is a course specialist at Haydock, but I was surprised and disappointed Bravemansgame could not get the better of him up the straight.

He will now head to Kempton without a win since last year’s King George and with his last three runs all having failed to match the form of his Cheltenham Gold Cup second.

Published on 26 November 2023inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 26 November 2023

