Course specialist Denis Murphy strikes again with another double at Tinahely
After a steady start to the season, last Sunday’s card at Tinahely played host to the busiest fixture of the season so far with 58 runners.
Encouragingly, at a time when the now more commercially focused sport relies heavily on the four-year-old maiden division, both for entries and runners, it was the open lightweight that produced the biggest field on the day with 15.
In a race that featured many of the season’s notable ex-track additions to the division, such as Fakir D’Alene, Ramillies, and the 2021 Irish National victor Freewheelin Dylan, the irony of it being won by Focus Point, the only horse in the race without a track victory, was certainly not lost on many in attendance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- No sign of the Grade 1 winners this time but Open Lightweights still look poised to throw up tough competition
- Everything is in place for the season - now let's hope we don't hear about insurance issues for a long time again
- Wave of young riders make their names this season and big operators not afraid to give them chances
- O'Neill and Bowe in the clear but plenty of titles still to be decided on final weekend of action
- Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser
- No sign of the Grade 1 winners this time but Open Lightweights still look poised to throw up tough competition
- Everything is in place for the season - now let's hope we don't hear about insurance issues for a long time again
- Wave of young riders make their names this season and big operators not afraid to give them chances
- O'Neill and Bowe in the clear but plenty of titles still to be decided on final weekend of action
- Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser