Course specialist Denis Murphy strikes again with another double at Tinahely

After a steady start to the season, last Sunday’s card at Tinahely played host to the busiest fixture of the season so far with 58 runners.

Encouragingly, at a time when the now more commercially focused sport relies heavily on the four-year-old maiden division, both for entries and runners, it was the open lightweight that produced the biggest field on the day with 15.

In a race that featured many of the season’s notable ex-track additions to the division, such as Fakir D’Alene, Ramillies, and the 2021 Irish National victor Freewheelin Dylan, the irony of it being won by Focus Point , the only horse in the race without a track victory, was certainly not lost on many in attendance.