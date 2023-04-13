Corach Rambler leads the National way for older pointers but four-year-olds still dominate the scene

Irish point-to-pointers have been the horses to follow in recent Grand Nationals. Noble Yeats, Minella Times, One For Arthur and Rule The World have triumphed and before that Gordon Elliott came to prominence when Silver Birch won in 2007.

Not long before then Monty's Pass and Bindaree won, so there is a long tradition of Irish pointers winning the famous race. That would appear logical given that the challenge of a three-mile point-to-point requires a young horse to relax and jump, then show a degree of stamina. Saturday's running once again sees graduates of Irish point-to-pointing hold a very strong hand again.

Corach Rambler is the name that many may be hoping can lead the way for pointers this year and his successes have raised an interesting topic regarding the age profile of his points wins.