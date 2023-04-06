Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureIrish point-to-point
premium

Colin Bowe's huge financial contribution to hunts illustrates the value of the pointing sector

icon
Eoghain WardReporter
Colin Bowe: "I have 65 four-year-olds and own half-shares in 45 of those so I need to sell them otherwise I won't be able to invest in new stock."
Colin Bowe, whose volume of point-to-point horses and entries provides a huge financial ballast for huntsCredit: Patrick McCann

Easter has tended to be the central point of the season for many years now. From last Wednesday’s Inch fixture at Ballyknock, to the Easter Monday meeting in Loughanmore, the six Easter fixtures have attracted a staggering 912 entries.

Prior to Ballyknock on Wednesday, 70 fixtures had been staged this season attracting 7,425 entries at an average of 106 per meeting. The recent arrival of rain after a prolonged dry spell has certainly been welcomed by handlers who are keen to get their horses out with the Easter entries alone equating to 12 per cent of the entries that have been made up to this point. 

This is all very encouraging for the hunt committees who rely so heavily on entry money. However, a deeper look into those entries shows that those who are commercially focused on point-to-points make a considerable contribution to each hunt. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 April 2023
icon
more inIrish point-to-point
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIrish point-to-point