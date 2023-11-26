Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances

It is like being at Cape Canaveral in the 1970s. The countdown is under way and the atmosphere is full of excited anticipation.

Whether you are an eight-year-old eager to get at the first chocolate Santa in your advent calendar or a 58-year-old wondering how on earth to get everything done in time, you are well aware that Christmas is 28 days away on Monday.

But the cognoscenti may be more inclined to think the number to count down from is 109 – the 15 weeks and four days to wait until the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.