FeatureThe Carr Review
premium
Cheltenham Gold Cup punters left with plenty to ponder after weekend of contrasting performances
David CarrReporter
It is like being at Cape Canaveral in the 1970s. The countdown is under way and the atmosphere is full of excited anticipation.
Whether you are an eight-year-old eager to get at the first chocolate Santa in your advent calendar or a 58-year-old wondering how on earth to get everything done in time, you are well aware that Christmas is 28 days away on Monday.
But the cognoscenti may be more inclined to think the number to count down from is 109 – the 15 weeks and four days to wait until the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inThe Last Word
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
more inThe Last Word
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes