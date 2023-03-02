Racing Post logo
Irish point-to-point
premium

Change to sales catalogue data is welcome but it is also a very Irish solution

Star performer: Dento Des Obeaux and Declan lavery jump the open ditch on their way to winning the winners-of-two race at Oldtown on Saturday (Photo HEALY RACING)
Dento Des Obeaux, who could run at Tyrella on Saturday, jumps a fence during his win at Oldtown last monthCredit: Healy Racing

Following many years of industry discussion, the International Cataloguing Standards Committee this week revealed its solution for the listing of point-to-point form in National Hunt sales catalogues. 

During the 1970s point-to-point racing had equal status to the track for a brief period, but there has been an anomaly on all sales catalogues for more than 40 years, which has now been addressed. Heretofore, a mare who had bred one runner which had just one run in a point-to-point was described in a sales catalogue as dam of a runner, but even if that one runner had won the mare was not considered to be the dam of a winner. That was unfair to both the mare and the breeder. 

The mare was losing out irrespective of the performance as she was allocated a runner once her progeny ran in a point, but it could never be considered a winner. 

Eoghain WardReporter
Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2023
icon
