Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:58 WexfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:58 WexfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard From Newmarket
premium

Catch of the day from Simon Pearce as Racing & Trainers XI are narrowly denied in charity cricket match

author image
Newmarket correspondent

A remarkable one-handed catch on the boundary by trainer Simon Pearce was the highlight of the annual Newmarket Racing & Trainers XI versus Newmarket Cricket Club match played at Dullingham on the day after the July Cup.

Pearce looked long odds against to make the catch as the ball sailed over his head but somehow he managed to stick out an arm while running backwards to dismiss Newmarket opener Connor Holtham for 19 off the bowling of Tom Clover.

Holtham was wearing a shirt bearing the name ‘Jordan’ in memory of former player and racing lad Jordan Smith who died shortly before the same match in 2023 and the fixture is now staged in his memory every year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPostcard from Newmarket

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket