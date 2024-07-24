- More
Catch of the day from Simon Pearce as Racing & Trainers XI are narrowly denied in charity cricket match
A remarkable one-handed catch on the boundary by trainer Simon Pearce was the highlight of the annual Newmarket Racing & Trainers XI versus Newmarket Cricket Club match played at Dullingham on the day after the July Cup.
Pearce looked long odds against to make the catch as the ball sailed over his head but somehow he managed to stick out an arm while running backwards to dismiss Newmarket opener Connor Holtham for 19 off the bowling of Tom Clover.
Holtham was wearing a shirt bearing the name ‘Jordan’ in memory of former player and racing lad Jordan Smith who died shortly before the same match in 2023 and the fixture is now staged in his memory every year.
