Can the stars align to make it a memorable Cheltenham Festival for the Irish pointing field?

From the days of Florida Pearl and three-time Gold Cup winner Best Mate, and more recently Faugheen, top-class horses have flown the flag for Irish pointing graduates at the Cheltenham Festival.

In the most recent times, the success has surpassed the exploits of one star name to a peak of 13 winners at the 2021 festival followed by 11 last season.

Given the quality and quantity of stock leaving point-to-pointing each month, the Cheltenham Festival is always a critically important week for the Irish brand.