FeatureIrish point-to-point
premium

Can the stars align to make it a memorable Cheltenham Festival for the Irish pointing field?

icon
Eoghain WardReporter
Gerri Colombe: ex-pointer is a big Festival fancy
Gerri Colombe: could give Ireland a good start to day two in the Brown Advisory

From the days of Florida Pearl and three-time Gold Cup winner Best Mate, and more recently Faugheen, top-class horses have flown the flag for Irish pointing graduates at the Cheltenham Festival.

In the most recent times, the success has surpassed the exploits of one star name to a peak of 13 winners at the 2021 festival followed by 11 last season.

Given the quality and quantity of stock leaving point-to-pointing each month, the Cheltenham Festival is always a critically important week for the Irish brand. 

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2023
