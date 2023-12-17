Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Broadway Boy's form shows it was a serious overreaction for this Brown Advisory contender to be pushed out to 20-1

The most interesting race of the weekend from an ante-post perspective was Cheltenham’s 3m2f handicap chase on Saturday, won by Broadway Boy, who looks a serious contender for the two staying novice chases at the track in March.

Broadway Boy continues to go from strength to strength and his win was all the more impressive because it looked at one stage on the second circuit as if his jumping was beginning to unravel, but he quickly got back on an even keel to win going away.

He is now a best price of 16-1 for the Brown Advisory and 12-1 generally for the National Hunt Chase. Although he is a shorter price for the longer event, there isn't much difference in quality between the two contests now and it wouldn't be a surprise if Nigel Twiston-Davies went for the Brown Advisory. He faced a similar dilemma in 2016 with Blaklion, who won what was then the RSA.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 17 December 2023inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 17 December 2023

icon
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles