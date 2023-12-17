Broadway Boy's form shows it was a serious overreaction for this Brown Advisory contender to be pushed out to 20-1
The most interesting race of the weekend from an ante-post perspective was Cheltenham’s 3m2f handicap chase on Saturday, won by Broadway Boy, who looks a serious contender for the two staying novice chases at the track in March.
Broadway Boy continues to go from strength to strength and his win was all the more impressive because it looked at one stage on the second circuit as if his jumping was beginning to unravel, but he quickly got back on an even keel to win going away.
He is now a best price of 16-1 for the Brown Advisory and 12-1 generally for the National Hunt Chase. Although he is a shorter price for the longer event, there isn't much difference in quality between the two contests now and it wouldn't be a surprise if Nigel Twiston-Davies went for the Brown Advisory. He faced a similar dilemma in 2016 with Blaklion, who won what was then the RSA.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 December 2023inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:00, 17 December 2023
- Gordon Elliott star worth backing at 12-1 for Cheltenham after major weekend form boost
- It’s a confused, muddled Gold Cup picture - so don’t rule out this strong stayer at 33-1
- Don't give up Flooring Porter for the Cheltenham Festival - but it was another novice who really caught my eye
- The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Gordon Elliott star worth backing at 12-1 for Cheltenham after major weekend form boost
- It’s a confused, muddled Gold Cup picture - so don’t rule out this strong stayer at 33-1
- Don't give up Flooring Porter for the Cheltenham Festival - but it was another novice who really caught my eye
- The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup