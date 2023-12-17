Broadway Boy's form shows it was a serious overreaction for this Brown Advisory contender to be pushed out to 20-1

The most interesting race of the weekend from an ante-post perspective was Cheltenham’s 3m2f handicap chase on Saturday, won by Broadway Boy , who looks a serious contender for the two staying novice chases at the track in March.

Broadway Boy continues to go from strength to strength and his win was all the more impressive because it looked at one stage on the second circuit as if his jumping was beginning to unravel, but he quickly got back on an even keel to win going away.

He is now a best price of 16-1 for the Brown Advisory and 12-1 generally for the National Hunt Chase. Although he is a shorter price for the longer event, there isn't much difference in quality between the two contests now and it wouldn't be a surprise if Nigel Twiston-Davies went for the Brown Advisory. He faced a similar dilemma in 2016 with Blaklion, who won what was then the RSA.