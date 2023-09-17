Racing Post logo
Better ground can bring out the best in Tower Of London with Melbourne Cup not out of the equation

The St Leger ended up somewhat predictably with the front two in the market fighting out the finish at Doncaster on Saturday.

Continuous won pretty easily in the end, so much so that the Arc, for which he would need supplementing, was mooted by connections after the race.

It is a double that Hurricane Lane wasn't a million miles away from achieving in 2021, when third behind Torquator Tasso, and Coral, together with William Hill, went 12-1 about Continuous going two places better.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor
Published on 17 September 2023Last updated 19:36, 17 September 2023
