'As long as I'm selling shares I'll keep selling horses' - ex-jockey Paddy Brennan joins the syndicate circuit

Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan is set to appear on a racecard again soon, but in a new capacity as a syndicate manager.

The Paddy Brennan Racing Syndicate was launched last week with four-year-old Leloopa , bought from Ireland and set to be trained by the jockey's former boss Fergal O'Brien.