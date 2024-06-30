- More
'As long as I'm selling shares I'll keep selling horses' - ex-jockey Paddy Brennan joins the syndicate circuit
Gold Cup-winning jockey Paddy Brennan is set to appear on a racecard again soon, but in a new capacity as a syndicate manager.
The Paddy Brennan Racing Syndicate was launched last week with four-year-old Leloopa, bought from Ireland and set to be trained by the jockey's former boss Fergal O'Brien.
Published on inRacing Grapevine
Last updated
- 'I didn't want to go home' - Fern O'Brien finally leaves Willie Mullins after extending two-month summer stint
- Simon Earle kicks off fresh start at Barbury Castle with winner - and 'excited for future' after active sales period
- George Baker agrees move to state-of-the art yard in Epsom that 'will be the envy of many'
- Kim Bailey and David Bass agree summer break as jockey goes freelance
- Middleham Park name two-year-old The Strikin Viking after Man City ace Erling Haaland
