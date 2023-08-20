Racing Post logo
The Last Word
premium

Arrest's win hardly warrants halving of St Leger odds and Savethelastdance looks one to beat on figures

Disappointing Derby favourite Arrest got back to winning ways in the Group 3 BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes on Saturday. The drop in grade and return to an easy surface saw the three-year-old return to something like his best with a comfortable success, but whether this was a performance that warranted a general halving of his St Leger odds is questionable.

With his main rivals below form, Arrest didn't need to match the levels that saw him head the market at Epsom, a Racing Post Rating of 114+ falling 3lb shy of his soft-ground Chester Vase thrashing of Adelaide River.

Although the Chester form puts him firmly in the mix for the final Classic on the figures, only four of the last ten St Legers have been run on ground officially softer than good, while the record of the Geoffrey Freer as a Doncaster trial is poor.

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 18:11, 20 August 2023
