An intriguing memoir of a business heavyweight and lifelong racing fan

Whenever I Hear That Song

Sir Martin Broughton

Nine Elms Books, 281 pages, £20

Proceeds from sales of the book will go to the charity Retraining of Racehorses

Does everyone get hooked on racing through the Grand National?

For Sir Martin Broughton it was the 1956 running when Devon Loch, ridden for the Queen Mother by Dick Francis, famously belly-flopped just 40 yards from the post. His dad, however, had £2 on the Fred Rimell-trained winner E.S.B., ridden by Dave Dick. Odds of 100-7 meant Edward Broughton had won £28, nearly two weeks' wages for a family who struggled to make ends meet – there was no TV in the house until after he left school.