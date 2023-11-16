Amateur ace Gina Andrews to break new ground on Latenightpass in cross-country at Cheltenham

Gina Andrews steps into the unknown at Cheltenham on Friday when riding in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.

An outstanding amateur rider with a Cheltenham Festival win on her CV and a number of records in the point-to-point field, Andrews lines up on the Dan Skelton-trained Latenightpass, a ten-year-old for whom the rider has a particular fondness.

She won last year’s Randox Foxhunters’ Chase at Aintree on the horse, a win sandwiched between two placings in the race. No less importantly, Latenightpass was bred by his owner, Andrews’ mother-in-law Pippa Ellis, whose son Tom has trained the horse for all but the past two weeks.