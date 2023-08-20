Ace Impact's Arc odds are too short and I prefer Hukum at double his price

Although there was limited top-class action in Britain and Ireland this week, we were treated to the presence of the Arc favourite at Deauville on Tuesday when Ace Impact ultimately made light work of his rivals in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.

He won comfortably and has looked on his last two starts as though he will thrive for a step up to the Arc trip, but I can’t help but think the 4-1 on offer is too short.

I’d much rather back Hukum at twice the price as his form this season looks far stronger than anything Ace Impact has produced.