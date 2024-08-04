A big week for Aidan O'Brien and my portfolio as this ante-post proposition halves in price for autumn target

Aidan O’Brien had a fine week at Goodwood, particularly with a Thursday treble that had ante-post implications everywhere.

Jan Brueghel got the ball rolling in the Gordon Stakes and he did well to win, bearing in mind he looked clueless for much of the home straight.

That's not meant as a criticism, just that he came into the race light on experience and it showed. That he was able to still win fairly convincingly means there is probably a huge amount of improvement to be unlocked.