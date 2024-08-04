FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Ante-Post Angles
premium
A big week for Aidan O'Brien and my portfolio as this ante-post proposition halves in price for autumn target
Aidan O’Brien had a fine week at Goodwood, particularly with a Thursday treble that had ante-post implications everywhere.
Jan Brueghel got the ball rolling in the Gordon Stakes and he did well to win, bearing in mind he looked clueless for much of the home straight.
That's not meant as a criticism, just that he came into the race light on experience and it showed. That he was able to still win fairly convincingly means there is probably a huge amount of improvement to be unlocked.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated
Copy
more inAnte-Post Angles
- Money has come for this Goodwood specialist - but 12-1 is still worth taking ahead of marathon test on Friday
- Irish Oaks winner better than margin suggests - but she isn't the only filly to note this week
- Quddwah adds intrigue to Sussex clash - but beaten sprinter is the one to take from Super Saturday
- City Of Troy did enough in the Eclipse, but it would be far from a done deal if he rocks up at York
- St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection
more inAnte-Post Angles
- Money has come for this Goodwood specialist - but 12-1 is still worth taking ahead of marathon test on Friday
- Irish Oaks winner better than margin suggests - but she isn't the only filly to note this week
- Quddwah adds intrigue to Sussex clash - but beaten sprinter is the one to take from Super Saturday
- City Of Troy did enough in the Eclipse, but it would be far from a done deal if he rocks up at York
- St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection