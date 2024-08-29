Newmarket is looking to the future – with the help of some prehistoric pals

The language of racing is a subject worthy of an academic dissertation. The betting ring, the commentary box and the tack room all have their own idiosyncratic terminology.

Often it is a code by which insiders can communicate quickly and efficiently – the mime of the tic-tac men or the trainer's abrupt 6am instructions to a string of work riders.

Stalls handlers charged with ensuring a smooth start to a big-field handicap have no time for polysyllabic fripperies but there is poetry elsewhere, in the names of horses, jockeys, races and tracks.