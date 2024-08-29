Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:14 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:14 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Newmarket is looking to the future – with the help of some prehistoric pals

There's a Jurassic feel to the July course as James Milton experiences Newmarket's family-friendly Dinosaur Day

One of the star attractions at Newmarket's successful Dinosaur Day
One of the star attractions at Newmarket's successful Dinosaur Day

The language of racing is a subject worthy of an academic dissertation. The betting ring, the commentary box and the tack room all have their own idiosyncratic terminology.

Often it is a code by which insiders can communicate quickly and efficiently – the mime of the tic-tac men or the trainer's abrupt 6am instructions to a string of work riders.

Stalls handlers charged with ensuring a smooth start to a big-field handicap have no time for polysyllabic fripperies but there is poetry elsewhere, in the names of horses, jockeys, races and tracks.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post Sport

Published on inFeatures

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inBetting offers
more inFeatures
more inBetting offers